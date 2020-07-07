July 7, 2020

BUT THEY’LL STILL BE STICKING SOME OF THEM FOR ROOM AND BOARD, BECAUSE WHY LEAVE MONEY ON THE TABLE? Harvard to Implement Online Learning for All Students, Tuition Remains $50,000. “Up to 40 percent of undergraduate students will be cleared to live on campus this fall, including all incoming freshmen, according to a statement posted Monday on Harvard’s website. All Harvard seniors will be allowed to return to campus in the spring semester, with freshmen returning home. However, even those students who choose to live on campus will be required to take part in online instruction.”