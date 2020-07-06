July 6, 2020

LOCKDOWNS FOR THEE, BUT NOT FOR ME: Mark Lurie, associate professor of epidemiology at Brown University’s School of Public Health, March 26, 2020: “If you don’t follow the CDC recommendations, you’re increasing (the chance) that you’re going to get infected and that you’re going to infect other people.” Lurie said that “denialism” is something that’s been seen at the beginning of other epidemics, but the more coronavirus “infiltrates our daily lives, the more people are going to take it more seriously.” “The virus doesn’t care about your party affiliation or you political beliefs.” “If you don’t follow the CDC recommendations, you’re increasing (the chance) that you’re going to get infected and that you’re going to infect other people.”

Same Mark Lurie, today’s New York Times: “Instinctively, many of us in public health feel a strong desire to act against accumulated generations of racial injustice.” “But we have to be honest: A few weeks before, we were criticizing protesters for arguing to open up the economy and saying that was dangerous behavior.” He said he took his daughter to a protest early in June and felt a chaser of regret in its wake. “We felt afterward that the risk we incurred probably exceeded the entire risk in the previous two months,” he said. “We undid some very hard work, and I don’t see how actions like that can help in battling this epidemic, honestly.”

At least Lurie, unlike some others, kinda sorta acknowledges he’s being a hypocrite, though it would be nice to see an apology to those he accused of putting their political beliefs above public health, because he did exactly that. I don’t know when, if ever, “public health experts” will regain the public’s trust after this debacle.