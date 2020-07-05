July 5, 2020

REPORT: Protest mob shoots eight year old girl in Atlanta:

According to police, the child was riding in a car with her mom and an adult friend when car exited the interstate near the intersection of University Avenue and Pryor Road. Police said the driver was attempting to enter the parking lot on the 1200 block of Pryor Road when they were confronted by a group of armed individuals who were blocking the entrance.

Someone in the group began shooting at the car, hitting it multiple times including the shot that hit the child.