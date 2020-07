OH, DRY UP: Tammy Duckworth: We should listen to the argument for tearing down statues of George Washington. “Amazingly, Duckworth not only botches the response by saying she’s willing to entertain the idea of canceling the Founding Fathers, she goes on to hint that maybe it’s time to give Mt. Rushmore back to Native Americans. Bash didn’t even ask about that!”

UPDATE: Wait Until 2020 Tammy Duckworth Hears What 2015 Tammy Duckworth Thought About Mount Rushmore.