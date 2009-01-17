July 5, 2020

SNOWFALLS ARE NOW JUST A THING OF THE PAST: “Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: ‘World has six months to avert climate crisis, says energy expert.'”

Why, yes I have, many, many times, including this classic:

Barack Obama has only four years to save the world. That is the stark assessment of Nasa scientist and leading climate expert Jim Hansen who last week warned only urgent action by the new president could halt the devastating climate change that now threatens Earth. Crucially, that action will have to be taken within Obama’s first administration, he added.

—The Grauniad, January 17th, 2009.

Oh, and the classical reference in the headline, of course.