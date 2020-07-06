July 6, 2020

A FRIEND ON FACEBOOK COMMENTS:

All the major media told me that the President’s speech at Mount Rushmore was “dark” and “divisive,” so my assumption was that he probably accurately described the left’s method and agenda. Upon reading the transcript, that assumption turns out to be — totally correct.

“Against every law of society and nature, our children are taught in school to hate their own country, and to believe that the men and women who built it were not heroes, but that were villains. The radical view of American history is a web of lies — all perspective is removed, every virtue is obscured, every motive is twisted, every fact is distorted, and every flaw is magnified until the history is purged and the record is disfigured beyond all recognition.”

As they say down south, bit dog barks.