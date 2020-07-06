July 6, 2020
DAN MITCHELL: Three Cheers for “Neoliberalism.”
I don’t know whether I’ll live 3 more years or 30 more years.
But I’m increasingly convinced that my “Never-Answered Question” will still be unanswered when I kick the bucket.
One of the reasons for my confidence is that folks on the left have remarkably shoddy arguments on economic issues.
For instance, in a column for the New York Times, Mehrsa Baradaran condemns the “neoliberal” revolution in the United States.
A law professor from the University of California, Irvine, Ms. Baradaran is unhappy that this modern version of classical liberalism resulted in more economic freedom.
I find “neoliberal” to be the new “fascist” — a largely meaningless term, except as a catch-all for what the speaker dislikes. But the unhappiness with additional freedom on the part of the populace seems to be a constant.