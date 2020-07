WATCH THE REACTION TO THIS AND YOU’LL BE ABLE TO TELL WHO’S ON THE PAYROLL, OR AT LEAST ON THE TEAM: China Suppression Of Uighur Minorities Meets U.N. Definition Of Genocide, Report Says. Meanwhile, a friend on Facebook makes this prediction: “If Trump calls this “the Chinese genocide,” all the news outlets and culture shapers who have ascribed the Armenian genocide to Turkey (to pick a reasonably analogous case) will declare that it is racist to label this as Chinese.”