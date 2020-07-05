July 5, 2020

THE QUOTE IS PROBABLY APOCRYPHAL, BUT IT’S ONE OF THOSE THAT SINCE IT DIDN’T EXIST, IT HAD TO BE MADE UP:

“God has a special providence for fools, drunkards, and the United States of America.” Otto von Bismarck.

To my compatriots, on independence day (I am in Colorado where it’s still the 4th): let us hope it is forever thus. Our experiment was always improbable and by rights we should have perished a million times. And yet we’re still here.

Be not afraid. Go out and be Americans as hard as you can. Now and every day.