July 4, 2020

NY TIMES TECH JOURNALIST COMPLAINS ABOUT ONLINE ATTACK, OMITS THAT THE COMMENT WAS A PARAPHRASE OF HER OWN WORDS:

There’s just one problem. Taylor Lorenz strategically cut off [angel investor Balaji Srinivasan’s] tweet so you can’t see what he was responding to. Here’s his original tweet, including the part Lorenz left out. Notice where he pulled this language from.

As you can see, Srinivasan was paraphrasing what Taylor Lorenz tweeted about a woman CEO named Steph Korey. Korey was making some critical remarks about “younger reporters” while also saying that “the overwhelming majority of journalists are dedicated and wonderful truth seekers.” And for that, Lorenz lashed out at her. So if Srinivasan’s tweet seemed harsh, he was really just turning Lorenz’ own words back on her.

* * * * * * * *

If you want the latest drama straight from the YouTube influencer world, you know where to get it. But if you want a straight recounting of why someone is saying mean things about Taylor Lorenz on Twitter, her Twitter feed may not be the bet place to get the full story.