July 4, 2020

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Shot:

Betty Nguyen, CNN Anchor: Barack Obama is in South Dakota today. He arrived there last night. Take a look at this. He got a good glimpse of the majestic Mount Rushmore. Well, South Dakota and Montana have closed out the primary season on Tuesday. * * * * * * * * Rob Marciano, CNN Anchor: Well, while the surrogates battle it out in Washington today, the candidates are back on the trail. Hillary Clinton is in Puerto Rico ahead of tomorrow’s primary there. Barack Obama is campaigning in South Dakota. That state’s primary is Tuesday. Obama arrived there late last night and got a good look around Mt. Rushmore — it’s quite a sight if you haven’t seen it.

—CNN Saturday Morning News, May 31st, 2008.

● Double Shot:

Jim Acosta (voice-over): It’s a fitting campaign stop for a presidential contender looking to make history. Standing before Mount Rushmore over the weekend, Barack Obama was asked whether he sees his face joining the likes of Washington and Lincoln. Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL), Presidential Candidate: I don’t think my ears would fit. There’s just only so much rock up there.

—CNN American Morning, June 2nd, 2008.

● Triple-shot:

Jake Tapper: In fact, today, Sanders had his eye on the ultimate in presidential achievements, South Dakota landmark, Mt. Rushmore. * * * * * * * * Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Democratic Presidential Candidate: This is our country at its very best. What an incredible achievement. CNN’s Jeff Zeleny (voice-over): Visiting Mt. Rushmore today, Bernie Sanders taking in the majesty of the moment. This monument to four great American presidents. Sanders: Just the accomplishment and the beauty, it really does make one very proud to be an American.

—The Lead with Jake Tapper, May 12, 2016.

● Chaser: CNN Chyron Mocks ‘Independence’ Day, CNN Reporter At Mt. Rushmore Refers To Washington, Jefferson As ‘Slave Owners.’

—The Daily Wire, yesterday.

● Related: Trump Campaign Calls Out CNN, Alleging Mount Rushmore Hypocrisy.

—Newsmax, yesterday.