July 4, 2020

IS THIS A GREAT COUNTRY, OR WHAT? Nathan’s Famous hot dog-eating champs to defend titles in secret locale:“The July Fourth tradition, usually held outside Nathan’s original location on Coney Island’s Surf and Stillwell avenues, will this year take place at a private location in the neighborhood, without a live audience and with COVID-19 safety protocols in place…‘You can’t cancel Thanksgiving, you can’t cancel Christmas and you can’t cancel the Fourth of July,’ [competition host George Shea] said. ‘And canceling the hot-dog contest would be like canceling the Fourth of July. That is why we had to make it work one way or another.’”