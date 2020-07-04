July 4, 2020

EXCELLENT CHOICE! “Here are a few examples of hypothetical human beings making voluntary selections from The Great Menu of Life. Let’s see how the left and right would respond:”

“I am a teenager without much spending money. The neighborhood drug kingpin has offered me $500/week plus all the weed I want to be a lookout to warn him about the cops. Just think of all the fun I could have with $500/week! I have decided to work for him.”

Democrat: “Excellent choice! What could possibly go wrong there? In fact, because of all the prison sentences doled out to black drug dealers over the years, all drugs should be immediately legalized and black people alone should able to sell them. Of course, then the kingpin wouldn’t need a lookout, but this young man could have a sales territory instead.”

Trump voter: “That is NOT an excellent choice. You will probably either be killed by a rival gang or someone in your own ‘hood angling for your job. Or, since heroin is unlikely to be legalized any time soon, you will eventually become what Obama termed a ‘Justice-Involved Youth.’ What normal humans refer to as a ‘felon.’ Stay in school. Learn a useful skill. Stay away from crime! You will eventually earn much more than $500/week.”