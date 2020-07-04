July 4, 2020

FIVE QUESTIONS FOR GHISLAINE MAXWELL. Including:

5. Did Maxwell also supply information to the FBI?

Ghislaine Maxwell was, as Epstein said, his ‘best friend: the person who knew him most intimately and managed, prosecutors allege, the most secret aspects of his life. Yet she wasn’t prosecuted in the Florida case. A source familiar with the Florida investigation told me this week that Epstein personally requested and secured immunity for Maxwell from the FBI. The terms of the deal are unclear, but it granted immunity to ‘any potential co-conspirators’.

This week, a source familiar with Maxwell’s case told me they believed Maxwell had supplied information to the FBI, and had remained in the US because she believed she was protected by Epstein’s immunity deal of 2008. A second source familiar with both Epstein and Maxwell agreed that it was possible, and might explain why Maxwell didn’t leave the US.