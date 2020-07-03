July 3, 2020

AMID A PANDEMIC, THE WOKE-IST MEDIA ARE EXPERIENCING A PSYCHOTIC BREAK:

This is not normal behavior from our press. This is a mental breakdown in the works. People of the future will look at all this and wonder how on earth these stories made it into print.

The best thing that can happen now for the news industry is for the pandemic to pass, the lockdowns to lift, and for everyone to go outside and get some fresh air. Because the way nearly everyone in the press is behaving now, it seems clear that cabin fever has set in hard, and it is an epidemic we may not shake as quickly as the coronavirus.