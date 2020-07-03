July 3, 2020

ANOTHER PRIVILEGED TERRORIST: West Hills teen suspected of setting Santa Monica restaurant fire during civil unrest. “Micah Tillmon, 19, was arrested without incident by special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and officers with the Santa Monica Police Department. . . . Tillmon was identified by Santa Monica police detectives, who reviewed numerous security videos and social media posts. Tillmon was also linked to the fire when investigators uncovered a video showing his white Ford Explorer parking next to the Sake House four minutes before the fire started and then reversing across the street soon after the fire started, according to the affidavit. That same video allegedly shows the Explorer parking about 500 feet away from the Sake House, and Tillmon exiting the vehicle and looting a nearby business, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”