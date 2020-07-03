July 3, 2020

#RESISTANCE: Arizona Gyms Reject Governor Doug Ducey’s Shutdown Order: Fitness centers across the state are turning up the resistance to lockdown orders.

The unwillingness of large segments of the fitness industry to close down again illustrates just how tired Americans are of seemingly endless lockdowns that have kept them inside and endangered their businesses. Many of these gym owners complained to the media that they’re adopting the same cleaning and social distancing protocols as businesses that are allowed to remain open.

It’s a sign that state officials are going to be increasingly hardpressed to force people back into their homes, regardless of the public health merits.