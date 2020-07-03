July 3, 2020

UNFORTUNATE IRANIAN WORKPLACE ACCIDENT: Setback for Iran’s Nuclear Program After Mystery Fire at Centrifuge Assembly Site. “The fire was a significant setback for Iran’s advanced centrifuge production,” Sarah Burkhard of the Institute for Science and International Security said. “Burkhard also said the damage to the facility was so large that it did not appear to have been caused by an industrial accident. Her colleague David Albright told The New York Times that he believed it was an act of sabotage, because the assembly of centrifuge components in the workshop would have involved few flammable liquids and was unlikely to be dangerous.”

Live look at Iran’s PR response, already in progress: