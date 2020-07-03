July 3, 2020

WE GOTTA GET OUT OF THIS PLACE, IF IT’S THE LAST THING WE EVER DO: San Franciscans Continue Leaving for More ‘Comfortable Lives’ Elsewhere as Rental Prices Plunge.

Related: SF Muni expects to lose the majority of its bus lines permanently as financial devastation mounts. “San Francisco, which once packed 68 crowded bus lines into its lean streets, stands to lose most of them as the pandemic sinks its transit budget and steers riders into cars… Studies of transit systems around the globe show that, at best, 80% of riders will eventually return, with the rest lost to telecommuting, cars or bicycles amid heightened fears of COVID-19 infection.”