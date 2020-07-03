July 3, 2020

FAUXCAHONTAS: White voters find this Democrat least acceptable as a Biden VP pick.

A new poll indicates Democratic voters are most excited about the prospect of Kamala Harris being tapped as Joe Biden’s running mate, but are wary of Elizabeth Warren being chosen.

While 38 percent of Democrats overall found Warren an “acceptable” choice and 27 percent were “excited” about the idea, 19 percent found her to be a “not acceptable” choice, the highest negative rating of any of the 11 candidates listed.

The negative views rose among white voters. The USA Today/Suffolk University poll showed 23 percent of white voters found Warren to be a “not acceptable” choice, while that number was 19 percent among Hispanic voters and 13 percent among black voters.