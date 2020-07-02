July 2, 2020

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE. Jonathan Turley: Was the University of Massachusetts Nursing Dean Fired After Saying “Everyone’s Life Matters?” The response from the university “suggests that there were other reasons for the termination but, if the letter posted from Dr. Neal-Boylan is accurate, she was not aware of what those reasons might be. If she is unaware of those allegations, this would be a rather Orwellian position where the university protects her privacy by refusing to confirm the basis for her termination even to herself. I was hoping that the University would at least say that she was given those reasons and an opportunity to defend herself. Instead, the university did not deny the allegation that Dr. Neal-Boylan was denied the opportunity to respond and contest any allegations. The problem with the response is it leaves even more questions.”

Read the whole thing.