WE GOT NOWHERE TO WORK, NOTHING TO DRINK. WE JUST LOST OUR SHIRTS, I’M ON THE DOLE, WE AIN’T FOR HIRE. SAY WHAT THE HELL, HANG FIRE: #LetTheMusicPlay: Over 1,500 artists come together to call on UK government to stop “catastrophic damage” to live music. Radiohead, The Cure, Dua Lipa, Nick Cave, PJ Harvey, Johnny Marr, Dizzee Rascal, Primal Scream, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones and Coldplay are among the names demanding immediate action to save live music in the UK.