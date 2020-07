WELL, THAT’S A TAKE: CHOP Made Seattle Look Like a Real City. “What made Seattle a real city for a moment is now being returned to what makes it not a city. Clean, privatized surfaces and middle-class respect of property. And indeed we can say that this is what really triggered the downfall of CHOP, Durkan’s strong middle-class attachment to property, particularly her own.”

When the progressive left says they reject middle-class values, they mean it.