July 2, 2020

JIM TREACHER: DC Socialite Throws Party, Spreads Coronavirus.

The virus doesn’t care how rich [Ashley Taylor Bronczek] is, or who her friends are, or how much money she raised for the ballet, or anything else. It’s a virus. It spreads. That’s what viruses do.

I hope Bronczek and her party guests recover, and I hope they didn’t spread it to too many other people. The same thing goes for all the people out there in the streets right now, risking the virus because #BlackLivesMatter more than keeping Grandma safe does. That’s all I can do: hope.

And if and when my hopes are dashed, I can rest assured that the whole thing will be my fault.