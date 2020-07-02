July 2, 2020

BOY, FLORIDA STATE HAS BEEN A REAL DUMPSTER FIRE THIS YEAR: FSU To Bar Employees Working From Home To Care For Kids At The Same Time. “Many companies scrambled to adjust their policies around remote work and child care when the coronavirus pandemic hit. With schools and daycares closed, and their employees working from home, employers realized they had to be flexible when it came to work and child care. As the school gears up to reopen in the fall, Florida State said many employees will have to come up with an alternative child care arrangements.”