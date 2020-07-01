July 1, 2020

BOTCHED JOKE DEFENSE ISSUED: Woke Harvard Senior Claims TikTok Video of Her Saying She’ll Stab and Watch Bleed Out the Next Person with ‘Caucasity’ to Say All Lives Matter is a Joke.

It’s the left favorite get out of jail free card.

UPDATE: BLM Supporter Threatens Stabbing Spree To Prove TikTok Wokeness – Gets Fired, Blames World. “There’s a generation of people who are growing up on social media, and have absolutely no sense of self-awareness. Their unquenchable thirst for tribal acceptance is the dominant goal in their life.”