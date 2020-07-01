July 1, 2020

UTAH SHOOTING UPDATE: The DNC-MSM worked very hard to bury that the blocking of a motorist who was then shot occurred at a BLM protest of a “Back the Blue Rally:” Shots fired as Black Lives Matter and Back the Blue collide in Provo.

Provo Police arrested two people after Monday’s shooting at protest:

According to the department’s social media posts, Jesse Taggart, a 33-year-old Salt Lake City resident, was booked at the Utah County Jail on charges of attempted aggravated murder, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, rioting, threatening use of a weapon in a fight or quarrel, criminal mischief, and firing a weapon near a highway. Police also booked 27-year-old Ogden resident Samantha Darling on charges of obstruction of justice and rioting.

According to Andy Ngo, the suspects’ social media are “filled w/ BLM content:”

An Insta-reader who submitted the above links to the Brigham Young University Daily Universe asks, “So who are the fascists–the woman handing out popsicles and friendly notes thanking the Provo Police, or the rioters who blocked the intersection and then shot an old man who happened to be innocently driving through at the time?”, adding, “Provo citizens will support protests of pretty much anything–however, we get really unhappy with rioting, looting, violence, and general mayhem. Because this is Provo, I don’t expect either one of them will see daylight for many, many, many years.”

Developing, as they say.