July 1, 2020

STATUE-TOPPLING: “The iconoclasm is good for us. It’s a great political issue for the president.”

Said an anonymous “senior [Trump] campaign official,” quoted in “Trump’s Twitter feed reads like a local crime blotter as he stokes a culture war” by Josh Dawsey (WaPo). The “crime blotter” material in question is the vandalism aimed at public statues and monuments. And, yes, it makes sense for the Trump campaign to see this as a good issue for them, but they didn’t start the unrest and destruction. It strikes me as unfair to say that he’s “stoking” any kind of “war,” when the protests and attendant violence arose out of police actions in particular cities (cities run by Democrats).

What did Trump have to do with that? Is he supposed to stand back and say nothing? His antagonists take whatever they can get, every single day, and spin it against him. Are they “stoking” a “war”? No, they’re just doing their normal thing, plying their trade, writing columns like “Trump’s Twitter feed reads like a local crime blotter as he stokes a culture war” by Josh Dawsey in The Washington Post. Josh Dawsey is writing that and Trump is doing his tweets, taking the material of the day, and spinning it into an argument for his side.

Of course, he’s going to improve his political standing by crying out against “the two Anarchists who threw paint on the magnificent George Washington Statue in Manhattan” and the rest of the violence toward inanimate objects. He sees and takes the advantage of embracing and extolling the icons in this time of iconoclasm.