July 1, 2020
MY LATEST FOR THE PJMEDIA MOTHERSHIP: Two Americas: Risk-Tolerant vs Zero-Risk — Will One Ruin the Other?
There really are two Americas: The Risk-Tolerant America, and Zero-Risk America.
Before we get to that, however, I’m afraid I have some very good news for you: Americans are catching the Wuhan virus at record rates.
Now, if you’re a card-carrying member of Zero-Risk America, your panties just spontaneously wadded. Those of us who live in Risk Tolerant America — and if you’re a regular VodkaPundit or PJMedia reader, I’m guessing that includes you — understand that this is very good news indeed.
Still, some details would be helpful in order to explain our Two Americas.
Read the whole thing, if you don’t mind me saying so myself.