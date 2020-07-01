July 1, 2020

THIS IS CNN: Cuomo to McCloskey: Let’s face it, you’re the image of white supremacy now. “As you’ll see from the Daily Caller clip, Cuomo gets his Trump retweets mixed up in the middle of this interview, which is a rather big error. The tweet that Trump deleted actually did have someone yell ‘white power’ at one point, which generated all sorts of media interest and why Trump ended up deleting it. (The White House says he didn’t hear it and deleted it when it was pointed out to him.) The video of the McCloskeys defending themselves had no such messaging however, and let’s not forget that the McCloskeys never took the video nor were responsible for putting it out on social media.”