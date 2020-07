DAN RODRIGUEZ: Against the Hybrid In-Residence Approach at Law Schools. We’re talking about a similar model, in which I’ll be in the classroom, masked and behind a plexiglas screen, talking to 1/3 of the class — also masked and separated by 6 feet — while the remainder of the class (on a rotating basis) participates via Zoom. It’s not clear to me that this is better than all-online.

