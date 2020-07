FORMER NFL GREAT BURGESS OWENS WINS UTAH GOP PRIMARY . “He’ll face incumbent Rep. Ben McAdams, a blue dog democrat who flipped the district in 2018 in a district won by President Trump. McAdams narrowly defeated then-Rep. Mia Love (R), an up-and-coming Republican.”

