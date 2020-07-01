July 1, 2020

CONSERVATIVE LAUREN BOEBERT UNSEATS FIVE-TERM REPUBLICAN SCOTT TIPTON.

Flashback: “Boebert drove three hours from Rifle, openly carrying a handgun, to confront [Robert “Beto” O’Rourke] the presidential contender. She owns Shooters Grill in Rifle on Colorado’s Western Slope (where the waitstaff open carry loaded firearms in the establishment). ‘I was one of the gun owning Americans who heard you speak regarding your ‘Hell yes I’m going to take your AR-15s and AK-47s. Well, I’m here to say hell no you’re not.’”