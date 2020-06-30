«
June 30, 2020

WSJ: Mississippi Furls Its Divisive Flag. “The country could take a lesson from Mississippi. Unlike in cities across America in recent weeks, Mississippians weren’t looting, rioting or destroying property. There were no rage-filled mobs toppling statues and desecrating buildings. Instead, church leaders, business owners, elected officials and private citizens peacefully marched and debated.”

But that’s not how the Left likes to roll, because it enjoys destruction and division. It’s not about actually helping people.

