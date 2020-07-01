July 1, 2020

THE LEFT-WING CRACKUP: Should a white member of the moral elite get rich off of this scam?

A couple of weeks ago, street protesters broke all the windows in a coffee shop that I frequent. Normally, I’d get angry about an act of senseless violence like this, but the media tells me that those vandals are good people fighting for a righteous cause, so I’m trying to keep it in that perspective. Perhaps it’s even the owner’s fault for not putting up a “Black Lives Matter” sign in the window like so many other small businesses here in Richmond have, although I suspect it’s more of a prophylactic measure than true expression of solidarity. It’s very confusing. It looks to me like the Left has lost its mind, resembling a cult more than a political movement, with its disciples repeating stock phrases like robots.

The message I get repeatedly from the people in charge of our current cultural revolution, and the media that complies with its rhetoric and actions, is that they’re the moral elite, and we can’t question them. So when the mob tore down a statue of George Washington in Portland, they explained that it’s because he was a slave owner, and therefore justified. Don’t bother arguing that he was the founder of the nation, because the United States, according to the progessive moral elite, is nothing to celebrate. It’s a failed, white supremacist state conceived in slavery and beyond redemption. The only solution is to tear it down and rebuild it from the ground up, which is what BLM espouses. Liberals voicing their approval for the BLM movement should keep this in mind. If they get their way, you’re not going to like it.