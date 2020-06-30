June 30, 2020

THE STATE OF THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL RACE: “What were things like in July 1988? Oh that’s right—Michael Dukakis led George H.W. Bush by 17 points.”

And unlike 2020’s daily craziness, other than the hangover of the October ’87 stock market crash, the daily tenor in America was perceived by the MSM to be so calm in President Reagan’s last year of office that Jack Germond and Jules Witcover’s book recapping the election was titled Whose Broad Stripes and Bright Stars? The Trivial Pursuit of the Presidency, 1988.