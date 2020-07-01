«
»

July 1, 2020

COLORADO: Gov. Jared Polis closes Colorado bars again after coronavirus cases increase.

I’d just gotten used to being able to get out of the house at lunch to grab a cocktail and a sandwich at my favorite corner place.

Posted by Stephen Green at 8:35 am
