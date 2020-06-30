June 30, 2020

HARVARD ENDS BLACKLIST POLICY AGAINST MEMBERS OF SINGLE-SEX ORGS: No, it didn’t have a change of heart and decide that McCarthyism isn’t OK when Harvard does it. But after the Bostock decision, Harvard’s claims not to have discriminated went from likely loser to sure loser. The biggest losers from this decision, though, are former Harvard President Drew Faust and current Dean of Harvard College Rakesh Khurana, the architects of the policy, both of whom are a testament to what happens when you control infinite money and have no accountability.