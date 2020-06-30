«
»

June 30, 2020

WALTER MONDALE, CALL YOUR OFFICE: Biden’s record-setting tax increases will take your money — and your job.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton ran for president proposing $1 trillion in tax increases. Would President Trump’s blue-collar boom ever have gotten off the ground with such a back-breaking tax burden?

But now, four years later, former vice president Joe Biden thinks he has a better idea. In his third run for the White House, Biden is proposing tax increases of nearly $4 trillion over the next 10 years. If he wins in November and these increases were to pass, they’d be the highest in American history — indeed, in world history.

Taxes aren’t the only way that Biden will ensure you have less money: Biden’s fracking ban will derail environmental and economic gains.

Classical reference in headline:

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 1:22 pm
