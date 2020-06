LET’S SEND THEM OFF TO THE COUNTRY OF THEIR CHOICE, ON CONDITION THEY RENOUNCE CITIZENSHIP AND NEVER DARKEN OUR SHORES AGAIN. YOU DON’T LIKE AMERICA AND AMERICANS BECAUSE YOUR DISEASED MIND SEES FUNCTIONING CULTURE AS “WHITE SUPREMACY.” VERY WELL. LEAVE. VAMOOSE. GET OUT OF HERE. AND LET’S PRETEND WE NEVER KNEW YOU: Rubicon Crossed – DNC Official 2020 Position: Celebrating July 4th Equals White Supremacy….