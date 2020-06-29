«
June 29, 2020

HE’S NOT DEAD YET – HE’S GETTING BETTER: BET Awards includes the very much alive former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown in memorial. The show probably meant to pay respects to the late NFL great “Old Man” Willie Brown.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 6:32 pm
