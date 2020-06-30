«
»

June 30, 2020

I MENTIONED THIS THE OTHER DAY, BUT HERE’S MORE: WaPo Opinion Editor Deletes Tweet Floating ‘Revenge’ Against White Women.

Why does the Washington Post believe that this sort of open hatred is acceptable in a senior employee?

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:00 am
