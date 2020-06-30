June 30, 2020
I MENTIONED THIS THE OTHER DAY, BUT HERE’S MORE: WaPo Opinion Editor Deletes Tweet Floating ‘Revenge’ Against White Women.
Why does the Washington Post believe that this sort of open hatred is acceptable in a senior employee?
