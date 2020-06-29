June 29, 2020

NEWS FROM THE WORLD OF WOKE CORPORATIONS: Makeup Giant L’Oreal Changes Product Names To Appease Perpetually-Offended Race Hustlers.

“The L’Oreal Group has decided to remove the words white/whitening, fair/fairness, light/lightening from all its skin evening products,” the company said in a statement.

* * * * * * * *

Reading this shocked me so much I almost spit my drink back into my big red cup. But that was before the realization that L’Oreal is a French company which makes it prone to surrender.