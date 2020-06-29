June 29, 2020

THE GIRONDISTS ALWAYS FALL TO THE MONTAGNARDS IN THE END: Activists Set Up Guillotine In Front Of Jeff Bezos’s D.C. Home, Call For Amazon To Be Abolished. “The event appears to have been held by a group called ‘Abolish The Present Reconstruct Our Future.'”

Real Year Zero stuff. I think they should have to live in a communal apartment with other Marxists for five years with no outside subsidies as re-education.

Question: Is setting up a guillotine in front of someone’s house a ‘true threat’ or is it ‘mere hyperbole.’ I mean, we all know that nooses are right out, even if they’re fake.