SUPREME COURT STRIKES DOWN LOUISIANA ABORTION RESTRICTIONS: “The Louisiana law required abortion practitioners to have admitting privileges at a hospital no further than 30 miles from the abortion clinic. In a 5-4 ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts sided with liberal justices to declare the law unconstitutional.”

Or as America’s Newspaper of Record noted ten days ago: Having Been Betrayed By Republican Judges, Conservatives Vow To Vote Republican Even Harder Next Time.