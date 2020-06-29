June 29, 2020

BIAS BY OMISSION: Media headlines seem to be leaving out some context about armed St. Louis couple guarding their home as ‘peaceful protesters’ were ‘passing by.’

Related: ‘We were in fear of our lives’; Central West End couple seen pointing guns at protesters speaks. “This is all private property. There are no public sidewalks or public streets. We were told that we would be killed, our home burned and our dog killed. We were all alone facing an angry mob,” personal-injury lawyer Mark McCloskey was quoted by St. Louis CBS affiliate KMOV4.