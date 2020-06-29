June 29, 2020

STEPHEN KRUISER: Kimmel, Cancel Culture, and the Future of Comedy.

I first began doing stand-up comedy in the early 1980’s at the beginning of the comedy boom in America. It was a real no-holds-barred affair and — not gonna lie — it was glorious. Comics had creative freedom that almost seemed like our birthright. When I first began going on the road professionally a few years later it was still like that.

Little did we know at the time that a generation of humorless scolds was being spawned right under our noses.