June 28, 2020
GEORGE KORDA: Protests amid the pandemic: What about distancing and masking?
People need clarity and consistency from leaders, particularly in times of emergency.
If public safety isn’t truly at risk, then say so. However, if it is, then it’s worth risking someone’s ire by mentioning safety precautions when congratulating gatherings of large groups. Don’t leave unanswered an obvious question: in the face of the pandemic, were such gatherings allowed, or not?
People know when leaders are avoiding an obvious question.
Think of the press as a psychological warfare effort aimed at normal Americans and you won’t go far wrong.