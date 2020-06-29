June 29, 2020

DON’T TRUST CHINA. CHINA IS ASSHOLE: TikTok: Beneath Its Fun Exterior Lies A Sinister Purpose. “TikTok is a very irresponsible company, dangerous by design. And not simply by carelessness, mistake or default: this is a deep and patent irresponsibility, a philosophy focused on the constant capture of all kinds of user data… the type of app you would expect from a Chinese company operating in China that makes a few cosmetic changes to adapt it to the West — if that — applying the same criteria and philosophy it does in China. In short, not recommendable for children or adults, particularly thanks to its sinister content recommendation system. And now under the benevolent guise of a Western CEO formerly at Disney.”