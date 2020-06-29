June 29, 2020

MOSTLY PEACEFUL: Black Lives Matter mob storms Target, threatens to ‘shut down’ business if they cooperate with police.

“All black people, living around this neighborhood, living around in this neighborhood, because you prioritize money over people, so until you stop calling the police, we continue to shut your business down,” the crowd chanted.

“Black Lives Matter literally threatened @Target today in DC. Apparently if that @Target in DC ever calls the cops on a black person ever again BLM will shut them down,” Hernandez explained. “Radicals.”

Hernandez said the group’s rhetoric mirrored that of Hawk Newsome, who co-founded the Greater New York chapter of Black Lives Matter.